As a resident of Wyoming for 20+ years, not a whole lot has changed regarding governance. We have the same problems with the same answers and the same status quo. It is time to make some changes that will enable Wyoming to thrive, not just exist. Greg Hunter wants to work with all the people of Wyoming to find new solutions to new problems and old. He wants to encourage new energy sources, promote accessible health care for all, keep public lands public, enhance economic diversification—such as tourism—to get us out of the boom-and-bust cycle.
Let’s consider the future and in November make Greg Hunter our new member of Congress in Washington—and see Wyoming thrive.
M. Erdelyi, Laramie
