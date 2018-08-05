Stupid egotists have been a basic problem since civilization began. They are the people who think they know everything or they think it can’t happen to them because they are “special.” These are the people who thought the Japanese couldn’t attack Pearl Harbor because they were an inferior race. The same types thought the Titanic was an unsinkable ship. This is where hubris and “pride before the fall” comes from. So how does this apply to global warming, which is not just wimpy “climate change?” People have stayed in burning buildings many times before. And, people have stood with them denying it. All of this boils down to stupid egotism. Republicans especially as a party mob have been more stupidly egotistical than any other one, except maybe the Nazi or Communist ones. That is why they try to undermine or destroy anything good for the general public from Social Security, to public lands, and even taxes which are needed to keep our public institutions alive. This nonsense comes from their stupid egotism in which they think they are special compared to the general public. The same thing applies to global warming. Stupid egotists ignore obvious scientific evidence. They are the flat earthers, or the people who think God is on their side (Stupid Egotism).
John Hanks
Laramie
(0) comments
