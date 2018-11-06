I am writing in support of Michael J. Pearce for Albany County Treasurer.
Michael Pearce is more than qualified to fulfill the role of county treasurer and to do the job well. As an attorney, he can analyze complex legal issues and work towards mutually beneficial outcomes. This will enable him to work well with the assessor, county clerk, county agencies, and the Board of Commissioners. He has extensive experience in finance and budgets, and has prepared himself by conducting an in depth study of the Albany County budget.
Michael is a leader who is not afraid to tackle new challenges and to speak up. He works well with others and develops positive relationships everywhere I have seen him interact. Another important trait is that he listens before making a decision. This thoughtfulness is essential to responsible government.
Michael’s vision for the Treasurer’s office is to improve transparency and customer service, and to professionalize the office. He will work hard to hold our county leaders accountable. As a sign of his commitment he will be giving up his law practice to serve our county.
We need leaders who recognize that this position is civil service and will serve thec residents. Michael is that type of leader. Michael has worked hard to win this election, and I know he will work hard for us. Michael J. Pearce is clearly the best choice, and I enthusiastically support his candidacy.
Donna Drogos, Laramie
