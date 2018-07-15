The commissioners recently rejected Sheriff David O’Malley’s request for $15,000 for raises to be distributed among the kitchen staff. Commissioner Chesnut’s response it’s “a rarity that people in the food industry get benefits” reveals a lack of empathy for the “kitchen help.” Food industry employees raise families and have the same fundamental needs of all employees — regardless of title, position, or education. As an attorney, I have visited many jails throughout the state. The Albany County Detention Center exceeds all others with respect to professionalism and treating inmates with respect and dignity. Incarcerated individuals reside in small spaces with very little privacy. That in itself can create internal fighting. Understanding the basic concept of treating all people with dignity goes a long way in maintaining civility in the pods. Providing warm and nourishing meals to inmates is one way to achieve that. I interact with many staff members at the ACDC, including the kitchen staff. They are professional, empathetic and caring. Their food is pretty good as well. I urge the comissioners to reconsider Sheriff O’Malley’s request. Allocating resources requires much thought, consideration and prioritizing. Salaries for kitchen staff should be a priority. Otherwise they have to stand in line at the Downtown Clinic where County Commissioner Candidate Gosar is the executive director. I am sure he grasps the needs to pay a decent salary with benefits to hard working individuals.
Linda Devine
Laramie
