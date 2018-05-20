When I moved to Wyoming 25 years ago, I was immediately impressed that this would be a good place to live and raise children. As a conservative Democrat, I perceived a reasonable political climate in which good sense could prevail even in the context of a good Republican–Democrat scrap. I was further impressed to see honorable families like the Simpsons and the Freudenthals dedicating themselves to effective, upright public service to Wyomingites. So, even for a Democrat, it’s been a good red state in which to make a home.
Today, all these qualities seem lost in Wyoming. Our current legislators are minions of the White House. In Arizona we can at least see an example of conservative legislators like Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake who remain true to their constituency and stand up against the frankly bizarre, immoral machine that is the Trump Administration. In stark contrast, our own senators and representative fail to utter so much as a soft public rebuke of President Trump’s destructive behavior. Barrasso and Cheney serve President Trump — not Wyoming.
Most of my friends and associates in Wyoming are Republicans — people of reason who love our state and country. But our legislators in Washington are not upholding the basic decency that used to be inherent in moderate-conservative values. The party, at least for this chapter in presidential history, appears to have abdicated the character of Wyoming to the absurd pretense that is the Trump White House.
I hope that someday our “red” state will recover from its infatuation with President Trump’s oligarchy. This will require sending legislators to Washington with Wyoming backbone. Having President Trump come to Wyoming to support Sen. John Barrasso’s re-election is precisely what we don’t need. But Sen. Barrasso seems to relish the president’s pat on the head. This time around, it looks like our good state needs to look to our other good party, and send Wyomingites like Gary Trauner and Travis Helm to work on our behalf. In the meantime, I wish my Republican colleagues well in re-establishing sensible, courageous and moderate political values for Wyoming.
Chuck Denison
Laramie
