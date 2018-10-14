On Tuesday, a Republican Forum for County Candidates was held. No media were present however, it is important that the public know these candidates.
Michael J. Pearce is seeking the office of Albany County Treasurer. Though this is his first run for elected office, he believes his varied experience will bring a new perspective to the office. As an attorney, he understands the law. He can analysis complex legal issues and through amiable negotiations reach mutually beneficial outcomes. This will assist him in working collaboratively with the Assessor, County Clerk, County agencies and the Board of Commissioners. He acquired finance and budgeting knowledge while managing complex projects for the FAA. His platform is financial transparency, improving public services, and will professionalize the office.
Jerry Kennedy, is seeking to return to the Board of Commissioners. He stated that his experience and extensive knowledge of county affairs would allow him to be a representative for all Albany County residents. He believes local communities should have the option to tax themselves for civic improvements, but the details must be worked out. He is for maintaining the day and time of commissioner meetings.
Arthur Sigel is seeking the position of Director of Albany County Fire District #1. He supports the construction of a new fire station at Ft. Fetterman & Highway 287. He stated that increased residential and commercial development requires a local station for an area that is currently greatly underserved. He believes that grant monies could provide for a majority of the cost.
Tim Hale is running to unseat incumbent Albany County Sheriff David O’Malley. He believes Sheriff O’Malley should focus more on local Albany County policing issues. He would emphasize fiscal transparency and accountability. He would also work with the county attorney to prioritize the prosecution of serious crimes. He would examine jail policies to ensure prisoners are treated fairly and humanely.
