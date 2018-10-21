After reading several of the editorials on Sunday, October 14 in the Boomerang specifically about the Sheriff’s election, I felt compelled to write this letter to the editor. The candidate who ALL should support is the candidate who has law enforcement experience, personnel management experience, budgeting for a large entity, grant writing experience and is the person who the law enforcement community supports and that is Dave O’Malley.
Our community deserves a Sheriff who is outstanding when it comes to our safety, protection and who has the skills and experience to lead and manage the Sheriff’s office and not the candidate who does not have the understanding nor have the leadership of the people who he will be leading. This is not a partisan issue at all, rather it is an issue of the best person with the credentials needed to do the job. This election should be based on who can lead the Albany County Sheriff’s office into the next four years and lay a solid foundation for years to come.
Voting for Dave O’Malley, who has 40 years of law enforcement experience and who has served our community since 1974, is a vote for the only candidate for the job of Sheriff. He has made a difference in our public safety of our community throughout his time in the Laramie Police Department and most currently as our Sheriff in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and he will continue to do so in the future. Dave O’Malley is the only choice for Sheriff.
Susan DeBree
Laramie
