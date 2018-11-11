Letter was inaccurate portrayal of beef industry
Dear Editor,
This is a response to Lonny Brickle’s, “We must move on from meat” on Oct. 31. There isn’t enough space to refute all of the wrong statements, so we will only focus on a few. Traveling throughout Wyoming, the landscape is full of happy, healthy cattle peacefully grazing grass and raising babies. Nationwide, there are nearly 700,000 cattle farms, ranches and feed yards raising 92 million beef cattle. Approximately 91 percent of the cattle farms and ranches are family-owned multi-generational businesses.
Where is it documented that the meat industry to contributes more to the health epidemics? The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion outline key elements of healthy eating. The recommendations include a variety of protein foods, including seafood, lean meats and poultry, eggs, legumes, nuts, seeds and soy products. For example, a three ounce serving of beef provides 25 grams of protein along with vitamins B6, B12, zinc, iron, niacin, phosphorus, potassium and more in a 154 calorie package. You can find more information about beef’s role in a healthy lifestyle by visiting www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Did you know that much of the corn and soybeans consumed by cattle are not fit for human consumption? There are many millions of acres in the U.S. suitable for grazing but not suitable for crop production. Cattle are “upcyclers” in our food system; they consume products inedible to humans and convert them into high-quality proteins.
As for greenhouse gas emissions, a University of California, Davis professor disputes the claim that livestock greenhouse gas emissions are equal to that of transportation. Leading U.S. scientists and the EPA say the U.S. livestock sector contributes 4.2 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to 27 percent from the transportation sector and 31 percent from the energy sector.
We are all fortunate to live in a country that offers healthy, abundant and economical food choices. Oh by the way Lonny, your milk, cheeses and ice cream come from dairy cows and dairy cattle make up 20-25 percent of beef production.
Toni Day, Shirley Lilley, Suzy Noecker, Betty Wortman, Joann B. Davis, Mary Louise Wood; Laramie
