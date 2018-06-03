Thank you to the Laramie Daily Boomerang for the series of articles on Wyoming’s energy industry, beginning with the article by Heather Richards on May 23, 2018. The article provided a clear-eyed look at the economic risk of Wyoming depending on the revenues of exporting coal-fired power. The article noted Oregon plans no longer buy coal fired power after ten years and that California and Washington state my follow suit. Rocky Mountain Power must determine how to adapt to market forces pushing us away from coal-fired power.
Apparently, Wyoming’s revenues from coal-fired power will disappear due to market forces, no matter regulations since people in other states won’t buy power produced by coal. How can we take steps to prepare for this future? A nationally instituted price on carbon emissions with the net revenues returned evenly to American households would help cushion households against increase in costs. The carbon fee would give companies additional incentives to prepare and invest in efficiencies and low carbon fuel production or use. Returning the fee to households lets them spend the money in their communities. Are there other tactics of working with the market forces rather than fighting them to help Wyoming’s economy deal with the coming changes?
Madeline Dalrymple
Laramie
