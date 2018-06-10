Laramie is an amazing community. For the 35th year in a row, due to generous time and financial donations from our local businesses and families, the Project Graduation Committee was able to provide an unbelievable post graduation celebration for all of our graduating seniors. 2018 seniors experienced a magician, a hypnotist, a ropes course, bike races, a cash cube, incredible food, amazing prizes and many other activities; all free of charge. 70% of our graduating seniors attended this event.
Project Graduation will formally be thanking all of the incredible businesses, but we wanted to take a minute to thank the countless volunteers who made this event happen. Beginning in August, our committee chairs; Wendi Welniak, Devon O’Connell, Amber Mercil, Debbie Clay, Mary Jo Yost, Sara Steiner, Nancy Peck, Nancy Riedel, Kim Zafft and Kim Shannon along with their committee members, spent countless hours organizing, securing donations, planning, shopping, setting up, and spending the entire evening at the event. All of our committees donated time while balancing senior parent obligations, work schedules as well as many other commitments. The night of the event numerous junior and senior parents dealt cards, chaperoned, served food, checked students in, awarded prizes, ran activities and made sure everything ran smoothly and was cleaned up at the end. A special thank you to our Emcee Sean Moore who was fantastic at engaging students and keeping the night running smoothly. Another special thank you to Dave Shannon for stepping in with his electrical expertise to handle our power outage curveball.
The staff at the Laramie Ice & Event Center were phenomenal, working crazy hours to provide our volunteers and students with an excellent venue, helping with set up, take down and clean up.
An event of this magnitude makes it impossible to thank each and every person in a quick letter, but as you so often hear, it takes a village. Thank you to all of our Laramie Village that made 2018 Project Graduation an incredible success.
Jim and Shanna Dahl
Project Graduation
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.