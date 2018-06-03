I would like to thank Darcy Gardiner for enlightening us with her wisdom on the Second Amendment, having done extensive research having read all twenty seven words. For her further edification I would like to refer her to an obscure collection of writings I am sure she has never heard of considering the abysmal state of education in the country today, it’s called The Federalist Papers. Specifically I would refer her to No. 28 (Hamilton), No. 29 (Hamilton) and No. 46 (Madison), two men who knew more than a little about what the Constitution they were creating meant. Specifically the militia was to protect the citizens from the danger of a standing army and an over reaching, tyrannical Federal Government. Read it for yourself.
I would also recommend reading a book by Stephen P. Halbrook, one of the foremost authorities on the Second Amendment entitled “That Every Man Be Armed” or any number of his various law journal articles. She might also read a few articles by Harvard Law School’s Laurence Tribe, generally regarded as the foremost authority on constitutional law.
As to the militia, under current federal law; “Sec. 27-2. Classes of militia. The militia shall be divided into four classes as follows: The unorganized militia... The unorganized militia shall consist of all male citizens... between the ages of eighteen and forty-five years, not exempt from military duty by federal or state laws ...and all female residents of the state who have declared their intention to become citizens of the United States, between the ages of eighteen and forty-five years, who may voluntarily offer their services to the state”. No there is no regular mustering of the militia, but the militia still exists.
Robert Cron
Laramie
