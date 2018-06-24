Despite Trump’s misinformed assertions, NAFTA has so improved the Mexican economy that many immigrants are returning to jobs in Mexico. Formerly several millions people crossed our border annually, since NAFTA only a few hundred thousand. Most are fleeing gang violence in Central American countries. Few if any are criminals, certainly not “drug dealers, rapists, and murderers!” Those people don’t ask for political asylum.
The Boomerang recently published an article on statistics showing the United States birth rate is far below the death rate. Soon there won’t be enough younger workers to support Social Security and other programs. Decades ago economists warned of this looming problem. They said “Let them come in!,” urging the country to develop, with normal safeguards, a policy welcoming immigrants. Historically most immigrants have come here with a strong work ethic and hungry to succeed. The health and viability of our social system requires that we “let them come in!”
The deeper issue: Many in Trump’s political base fear the influx of non-English speaking “brown people.” Typically, established former immigrants feared the influx of Chinese, Irish Catholics, then Southern Europeans, then Eastern Europeans. The recurrent fear was that our culture would become drastically different. But here’s the actual reality: We are a nation of immigrants, people who came here from every nation and religion — we came here and within a generation we became Americans!
Listen to Khizr Khan, the Pakistani American father whose son, U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan, gave his life by prematurely triggering a terrorist car bomb, thereby saving hundreds of American and Afghani lives. Mr. Khan said his son was “brought to this country when he was three years old; he grew up in America and became fully American. That is why he willingly gave his life for his country and to save American and other lives.” It was an act of generosity by an American patriot. Let us not forget: Nearly all of our patriots have come from immigrant stock. Indeed, “America” is an idea, an idea that transforms the minds and hearts of those who come here.
Sylvia Fleming Crocker
Laramie
