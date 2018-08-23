I have spent the last 10 years of my life working in elected public service after I retired from teaching. I have loved doing this work and learned so much. However, I feel that it is someone else’s turn so I will retire from the School District’s Board of Trustees and not run for re-election. This leaves at least one open seat on this board. I am encouraging anyone with an interest in running for the school board to consider this opportunity and register to run. The last day for this registration is Aug. 27. Thank you for your support Albany County and good luck to all who are running.
Sincerely,
Dona Coffey
Laramie
