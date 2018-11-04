The right to vote is a sacred one. I encourage you, as you consider how to exercise it, to think of which candidate will most embody and enact the values of love and neighborliness in your own community, in our country, and around the world, especially given the deep divisions we see daily. Thank you.
Jason Clark, Laramie
