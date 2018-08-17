In a sometimes cruel world, it is important to respect those with disabilities and accommodate their needs. This week, I noticed an older gentleman, who, in spite of his apparent infirmities, complained about a man with Down’s syndrome at a local public institution. Also, a local business owner was reported to harbor resentment for having been confronted about parking his (expensive) car without personal need in a spot that clearly had a large blue and white wheelchair painted on it. Please don’t do things like this. It hurts. What may seem like a minor inconvenience to you — dealing with slightly different behavior, driving around the lot again — can be huge for someone else. Remember, too, there are some veterans, sexual assault survivors, athletes, grandparents with dementia, or children with genetic illnesses in our community who may not even have an obvious disability. So, please don’t make assumptions and strive to be respectful, generally. As a person with a severe but hidden disability, I also understand the stigma and embarrassment that frequently comes with being a square peg in a world of circles. I ask that you not make it worse. Thank you for your understanding.
