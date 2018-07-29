On Friday, July 27, a Boomerang cover story described Wyoming Republican candidates emphasizing their support for President Donald J. Trump.
Trump avoided military service during wartime. He then embarked on a business career featuring six bankruptcies and massive tax evasion. His personal life as a serial adulterer is exceeded only by his record as a serial sexual predator.
As President he has lied so many times that counting his lies is a cottage industry in the media. He has enriched himself in violation of our Constitution. He has shredded relationships with trading partners and allies, while embraced dictators, including the one who helped him gain his office.
Satan himself would have a hard time outdoing Trump in his list of sins. Wyoming Republicans who support such a man have lost their integrity or judgment; they do not deserve our votes or support.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
