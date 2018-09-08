To the editor:
Overheard in Laramie in an alternate timeline:
“They say the Protestant Union forces may take Cheyenne!” “Oh, I expect the Catholic Legion will put up a good fight.”
“I miss the paper; they had the best war coverage.” “You know the Boomerang will stay closed as long as the publisher is on trial for sedition.”
“That’s not right. We should petition, or protest.” “And go to jail ourselves? We’d best get off the street anyway; two of us here is almost an unlawful assembly.”
Monday, Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, and it is worth thinking about our Constitution for several reasons. First, it is the supreme law of our land, so you learn much about our political system, our laws, and our rights by learning the Constitution. Second, our Constitution as amended has broad support; when factions and parties agree on little else they can often agree on respect for the Constitution. Third, our Constitution is deliberately hard to amend yet amendments were essential in making it a good Constitution. Who today would want a Constitution with slavery, or without a bill of rights, or without women’s’ right to vote?
Once the mind grasps a topic, it enters into a process of judging and discernment, distinguishing what is more important from what is less important. The Constitution’s 7,591 words cover many topics, from letters of marque and reprisal to six-year terms for Senators. I suggest that the capstone of our Constitution, essential to preserving the entire edifice, is a single sentence of 45 words. This jewel in the crown of the Constitution is the reason that alternate timeline has never occurred; it is the first and most essential Amendment:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
So learn the Constitution, understand the Constitution, defend the Constitution, and —if warranted —love the Constitution of the United States of America.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
