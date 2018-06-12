To the editor:
This week two erratic and powerful men are negotiating to end the Korean War, 65 years after the main fighting stopped.
While pundits and diplomats can complicate anything, the basic peace deal would be simple:
1. A formal peace treaty ending the war, signed by North Korea, South Korea, China, the USA, and the United Nations (which was a combatant in the war), taking effect after ratification, notably formal ratification by the USA Senate. Formal ratification by our Senate is essential given our country’s reneging on the Iran nuclear deal, which was not a formal treaty.
2. An immediate verified halt to North Korea’s missile, nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons development and testing, with international inspectors on the ground. After a peace treaty is ratified, complete and verified destruction of all of those weapons and related capabilities. As part of a treaty, USA nuclear forces would not be present in South Korean territory, territorial waters, or in the air over those areas.
3. A quick end to international sanctions on North Korea once a deal is reached.
4. An agreement that peace prohibits both USA or South Korean efforts to overthrow the Kim regime and prohibits the Kim regime acting outside its own territory against dissidents or other nations. Such mutual security guarantees could lead to future reductions in conventional armaments on both sides.
Such a deal does not end the suffering of 25 million North Koreans living in a totalitarian country and does not resolve every issue of concern, but it has the virtues of simplicity and giving both sides major benefits.
U.S. Army veteran, served in Korea in peacetime,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.