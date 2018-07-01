In the June 23rd Boomerang, columnist Pat Buchanan suggests ruthlessness as the key quality needed for the West (the community of Western nations) to survive. He cites slavery, wars of conquest, and the ethnic cleansing of Native Americans as examples. As alternatives, I suggest these qualities in the past and possible future success of the West that do not require ruthlessness:
— Reason as the main coin of public discourse, rather than appeals to authority, tribe, or particular faiths.
— Expanding recognition of universal human rights, notably freedom of religion and freedom of expression.
— Democracy and expanded voting rights.
— Limited governments with limited powers and frugal finances.
— Dynamic economies driven by free markets rather than central planning.
— Immigration, especially to America, which is stronger with 329 million people today than with 4 million people in 1790.
— Preserving our shared environment, the only habitable planet available to us.
— Broad peaceful relationships between nations, expanding cooperation, trade, tourism, and free movement of peoples.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
