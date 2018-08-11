The Wyoming Institute for Disabilities, University of Wyoming Tennis, and Wyoming Tennis Association would like to recognize and thank all the wonderful sponsors who made this year’s Vets at the Nets tennis clinic such a huge success. We appreciate your support of the Wyoming men and women who have served our country.
Altitude Chophouse & Brewery; The Bent and Rusty; The Butcher Block; Colorado Wheelchair Tennis Foundation; KOWB Radio; Laramie Boomerang; The Laramie and Cheyenne Tennis Communities; Pepsi; Pinebeach; Security First Bank; Smith Beverages; Tennis Hall of Famers Nick Bollettieri and Stan Smith; Town and Country Supermarket Liquors; United States Tennis Association — Intermountain Section; University of Wyoming Athletics
Yours truly,
Betsy Bress
Wyoming Institute for Disabilities
Laramie
