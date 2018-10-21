Dear Editor,
In less than a week Dee and I have had the privilege to attend several productions by the LHS chorale. Each one was excellent. These productions are such positive evidence of the standards for education our state maintains.
Our granddaughters attend school in Douglas County, Colorado. The choir teacher in the middle school didn’t return this year. The school district doesn’t have the funds to pay her...even with the increased revenue from marijuana sales. My granddaughter will never have the opportunity to be part of a performance that focuses on the musical talents of students.
Count your blessings people, continue to put pressure on our legislators to put education first. Cuts in education are detrimental to the advancement of our kids. Marijuana revenue didn’t help education in Colorado.
Mike A. Bott
Laramie
