I am writing in response to the article in the Boomerang, Getting a Head Start (10/30/18). I would like to echo the remarks made by Jamie Stine, Executive Director for Albany County Developmental Preschool and Daycare, that early childhood is a critical time for children to be experiencing social time with their peers and most importantly with their families. The article references a new online Pre-K education program from the Waterford Institute called UPSTART. Although this program is being billed as a way for children to become “kindergarten ready,” my concern is the extended time children will be spending in front of a screen, and the larger question of whether ICT (Information and Communications Technology) is an effective learning tool in early childhood. More to the point, I believe that the goals of the program can be better met by simple daily interactions between children and their families as well as peers. Current experts in the early childhood field as well as an abundance of research in this area have found that young children become more prepared for kindergarten by experiencing day to day interactions with other humans, being read to, engaging in conversations, exploring in the outdoors, and taking part in hands-on learning activities that are relevant to their daily lives. Far too often we, as parents and educators, are tempted by companies who offer great education “fixes” through passive video driven learning. What we know from research is that screen based learning experiences for young children are not only less effective at teaching academic skills than in person learning, but are unable to address pro-social skills such as empathy, reflective thinking, self-help skills, and the ability to solve problems – certainly skills we could all agree are most important in this day and age. I encourage parents and caregivers of young children to be sure to take time to read together, talk together, and play together. These are the activities that will most help young children to be ready for school.
Mark Bittner, Laramie
