I am writing to support the following candidates for ACSD1 School Board: Jason Tangeman, Lawrence Perea and Janice Marshall, all running for re-election, and Jason Satkunam and Beth Bear candidates who are long time members of our community and also parents to children of elementary school ages.
Let me take a sentence here to recognize outgoing board members Dona Coffey and Ken Cramer. I have very much appreciated their thoughtful input to the board, as well as their fine example of integrity to identify any conflicts of interest and “sit out” those discussions and decisions. In a small community, those are bound to occur as people step in to serve.
The lion’s share of school trustee work is policy. It is through updating our local district policy that we can govern the district’s activity and move towards the goals identified in our Strategic Plan. Board members solicit input on policy revisions from many stakeholders. Having a strong foothold in the community, with access to its many members means that local concerns are heard when formulating policy. These relationships are built over time, with neighbors, coworkers, clients, customers and other parents as our own children move through school.
I hope you will join me in electing these five candidates whose strong desire it is to serve our local community and address the needs for educating our children in one of the most important ways possible, school board trustee.
Karen R. Bienz, Laramie
