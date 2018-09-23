Fraud on the part of a candidate is a big issue for me, though I must admit, it may not be for many others; but as important to me of not approving fraud in a candidate, it is equally important for me to not support a candidate who approves of fraud in another.
Currently, we are faced with having elected a “fraud” to be our President. Donald Trump has proven to be a fraud by virtue of intentionally keeping hidden many things about him that may well have kept him from being chosen to be our President. He has proven himself guilty of adulterous affairs that if known would have probably caused us to reject his candidacy; and he is probably guilty of many financial improprieties, so to speak, that if known would have kept him from being elected. We can reasonably assume Donald is guilty of such financial improprieties by his absolute refusal to share his financial history with an electorate.
So what — for this election? Remember, I argued that I do not approve of fraud in a candidate, but neither do I approve of one who approves of fraud. Fraud, for me, is a complete disabler, as it were. We should not only disapprove of fraud before an election, but if an elected office holder has demonstrated fraud, then that one should be impeached or indicted or both. Thus my main issue in the forthcoming election is, do you approve of the fraud of Donald Trump? If you do, either by agreeing with that fraud or by agreeing to justify it by leaving Donald Trump in office, then I will not vote for you.
Senator John Barrasso and Representative Liz Cheney, what is your answer? I want to keep you both in office, but only if you do not approve of fraud. Past our current elections, will you call for the impeachment or indictment of Donald Trump? That won’t be my only issue in deciding for whom to vote, but it will be my primary one. What is your answer?
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
