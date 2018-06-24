To Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso of my current state of Wyoming: Please submit a bill to your various houses of Congress that would state that presidential pardons can only be offered to convicted felons prior to a presidential term. The reason for that should be obvious. Presidential pardons should be only to pardon those who may have been convicted of a crime prior to a president’s term in office — not be used to try and influence outcomes during a presidential term. Otherwise, a president could promise — or suggest a promise — to pardon one who might be convicted during a presidential term that may very well relate to the president himself.
I am writing to my Congress senators and representative through this letter to The editor of our local paper, The Laramie Boomerang, because I am hoping they will read this suggestion and follow through with it.
In my opinion, it is ABSURD that a law such as I am offering should even have to be considered, but it seems our current president seems to stretch himself outside of the spirit of privileges like the privilege of being able to pardon a convicted criminal for time served for convicted behavior. Presidential pardons were never intended to try and influence potential criminal convictions before a criminal conviction. To use such a privilege to either encourage or discourage future testimony is OUTRAGEOUS and should never be allowed. If passing a law to clarify the “spirit of law” is necessary, then this is to encourage the passage of such a law. Please, Representative Liz Cheney and Senators Enzi and Barrasso, clarify the proper use of presidential pardons — by law if necessary — so that those who might use or misuse them — in the present or the future — will know their intent. OK? Thanks!
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
