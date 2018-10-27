I wanted to take a moment today to go on record endorsing Jessica Stalder for the Ward 1 City Councilwoman seat. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jessica for the past two years at Spring Wind Assisted Living. As a nurse, she has an innate reflex of compassion. Jessica genuinely cares about the people of our community, and that empathy and kindness is not easily extinguished. In the nursing field one also has to have a substantial amount of integrity. Jessica cares for some of the most vulnerable people of our Laramie community—the elderly. As Clinical Services Director, she also has demonstrated amazing leadership skills to our clinical staff. Her real-world experience at Spring Wind has assisted her to gain skills that would be assets for her in the city council seat, such as helping residents who may be low on funds or low income find housing with Spring Wind or somewhere else. As a business degree holder, she is very adept in weighing in on the expenditures required to run our clinical facility but also ensuring that the residents and staff are provided for. Despite these wonderful characteristics, she remains reachable and friendly. Jessica has the ability to speak with people on their terms, because when one speaks with a resident or patient, one needs to be able to relate with them. I believe Jessica Stalder is the right woman for the city council seat for Ward 1.
Maegan Bassett, Laramie
