When Judge Kavanaugh took the microphone in the Senate hearing on September 27 something profoundly frightening was revealed. We saw a man who was supposed to exemplify the very highest judicial bearing descend instead into anger, spite, belligerency, evasion, barely controlled aggression, rudeness and vindictiveness. We had to suspect that his previous appearance before the committee had been a carefully rehearsed act. There was no pretense that Thursday of considered discourse, but rather rage, self-pity and a wild retreat into conspiracy paranoia. We glimpsed an ambitious man thirsting for a lifetime of revenge for this threat against his sense of entitlement. It was a terrible window into the psyche and flawed character of a person with a deeply uneven temperament. We saw someone who should never drink alcohol. He epitomized the politicized and deeply partisan opposite of what we have a right to expect in a candidate for the Supreme Court.
His apologists point out that he and his family were under attack and he was under great stress. It is important to note, however, that Dr. Ford and her family were under equal, or perhaps greater and longer-term stress. She was completely without Judge Kavanaugh’s many years of preparation and practice in the public arena, yet she acquitted herself with calm and measured intelligence. She was respectful, humble, graceful, dignified, and profoundly credible as a human being.
The Judge will probably be confirmed because he is a reliable vote for decades to come against the interests of women, minorities and the environment. But, if our Senators can compare Dr. Ford’s courage and selfless civility to the embarrassing temper-tantrum we got from Judge Kavanaugh, and still confirm him to the highest court, then Heaven help us all.
Michael Basinger
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.