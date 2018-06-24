Eve, I want to thank you for your June 10th article about Dave Tyndall’s bird collection, which I found published in today’s Salt Lake Tribune. As a 1975 graduate of Laramie High, a dorky sophomore in Mr. Tyndall’s Advanced Biology class in the 1972-1973 school year, and having just finished my 37th year has a junior high and high school science teacher, I can attest to the lasting impact Mr. Tyndall’s quality science instruction had on this former student. My experience in Mr. Tyndall’s class was a major part of my decision to become a science teacher. The energy he put into his bird collection, and into dozens of other captivating classroom activities still amazes me. To this day he is my role model for excellence as a Biology teacher.
Mr. Tyndall influenced thousands of students, and so have the students such as Carolina Carter, myself, and others that I know of who became Biology teachers with the goal of providing instruction as rich and engaging as we experienced as students in his classes. Dave Tyndall’s example extends far beyond the walls of Laramie High.
Ron Barnett
Salt Lake City, Utah
