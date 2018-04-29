Kudos and blessings to Marsha Knight & Leigh Selting for “Six Songs from Ellis”, performed at the Buchanan Center’s Main Stage through April 29.
This amazing production fed my soul, stimulated my mind and reminded me who we really are. A perfect combination of creativity, history, voice, dance, movement and narrative, this beautiful work expanded my heart. So excited that it will tour Wyoming through May. I am deeply grateful for this production.
Catie Ballard
Laramie
