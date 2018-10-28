Fletcher best choice for county treasurer
After reading the LWV General Election Guide, I’d like to make an unsolicited endorsement of Tracy Fletcher for County Treasurer. Fletcher has 15 years’ experience in the Treasurer’s office and will hit the ground running. Her opponent is a johnny-come-lately, only running because he received 25+ write-in votes. If he felt strongly changes were needed in the Treasurer’s office, he’d have run from the beginning instead of cashing in on a post-primary opportunity. Fletcher will have a very small, if any, learning curve, extensive knowledge of the procedures and regulatory/legal requirements and relationships with other departments and the commissioners; her opponent will be the new-kid-on-the-block and will have what employers consider the norm - a one-year learning curve. In a 4-year term, do we want to have someone finding his way, making changes for change-sake, trying to develop relationships Fletcher already has, for one-fourth of that term? Fletcher knows her coworkers’ skills and strengths and has working relationships; he doesn’t. Fletcher is in a position to already know what genuinely needs to be changed because she’s been working in the trenches, what new efforts can increase revenue collections, how to better use technology to provide the public with information and ease of transactions.
I’ve always had positive customer experiences with the Treasurer’s office and with Fletcher in particular. I’m not sure what “meaningful service” means to her opponent; if it means that I get what I need when I need it - and I do - that’s all the service I need. I don’t need to know if everyone is happy! Nor is the Treasurer’s office where we go to learn how the county uses its revenues or to “discuss financial questions”; we go to the commissioners.
Fletcher is experienced, dedicated, focused and being Treasurer is Fletcher’s career goal. Her opponent has worked hard establishing himself as a lawyer - his goal. If elected, is he giving up his law practice or keeping it to fall back on? Is he running only because there was no opponent from the other party? Ask yourself and then vote for Fletcher.
RoseMarie Aridas, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.