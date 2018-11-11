Law enforcement should examine training
The underlying problem with law enforcement is training. Often, it seems that it’s them against us and it should be just (us). I hear them at the range all hours of the night and day shooting thousands of rounds, I actually think it’s required. Law enforcement spends many hours on the range; yet I drive by the behavioral center and I don’t see law enforcement vehicles parked there.
A deceased friend of mine, Red Bogstad, was a horse trade. This man could pull into the meanest, psychopathic man’s yard in a 10 state area and in a matter of minutes be this guy’s best friend, the guy would not only give Red his horse, but Red would leave with the guys shirt and an invitation to come back any time.
Our law enforcement isn’t getting that kind of training. Instead, our law enforcement comes out looking like a cross between Batman and a cartoon Power Ranger. When in fact they should be wearing Levis, a snap shirt, hat and a star; far less threatening, more like the Game and Fish. Not all people should be cops; it takes a certain amount of testosterone to walk up to a car at 3 in the morning. In the past I have sent letters to the governor’s office expressing my concerns about training techniques. We’ve had several shooting in the past that in my personal opinion should not have happened. The reason they did happen is poor training, lack of testosterone, creativity and officers insecure in their own abilities, when in reality they, should be working at Fresh Flower Fantasy.
It’s time to retrain the people training our law enforcement. Everyone has the right to be what they want to be; not everyone has the ability. Had our officers spent less time on the range learning to kill our neighbors and friends and more time arming themselves in the logic and behavioral side of understanding them, the world would be a safer. I am an absolute believer in the institution of law. I question the training.
Carson Aanenson, Laramie
