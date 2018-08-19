To the University of Wyoming Administration:
I am incredibly disappointed to hear about the University of Wyoming’s recent decision to close its Biodiversity Institute and shut down its Citizen Science programs. As Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW), I have had the pleasure of working with the Biodiversity Institute. Most notably, Dr. Brian Barber led the way with a partnership between our organization and the Biodiversity Institute with, Girl Scouts in Science: Discovering Wyoming Water.
During this year-long project, over 40 Laramie Girl Scouts, ranging in age from 7-15 years, worked with UW faculty, graduate, and undergraduate student scientists. These Girl Scouts determined that a recent river restoration project was successful in improving the quality of the Laramie River within the city limits of Laramie. These young Wyoming women conducted evidence-based research!
The Girl Scouts in Science: Discovering Wyoming Water project made an impactful difference in the lives of the girls who participated, and made a positive impact in the community. I was impressed by the program’s content and level of academic rigor. Girls not only learned about the beauty and elegance of science, but they also learned the value of persisting through difficult problems.
The world today is more global than ever before, and the challenges are more complex. The outcomes delivered go beyond science to include the development of critical thinking skills, leadership, community and environmental awareness, and more. These are all character traits that the world needs more of — not less. Discovering Wyoming Water and all of its many mentors helped our girls develop these essential life skills.
GSMW considers Girls Scouts in Science: Discovering Wyoming Water as only the beginning of many future outreach collaborations with the Biodiversity Institute and the diverse UW faculty, students, and staff that the institute supports. The partnership between GSMW and the Biodiversity Institute is a model of community engagement and should be supported by the University of Wyoming.
I ask that the leaders of the University of Wyoming to reverse their decision to close the Biodiversity Institute.
Sincerely,
Sally J. Leep
Billings, Montana
