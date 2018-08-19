There’s a new leader at our local nonprofit tasked with advocating for existing businesses and recruiting new ones in the Gem City, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. We welcome Brad Enzi to town and have a few things to keep in mind.
Enzi — yes, he is the son of Wyoming’s Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi — is taking on an enormously important task in assuming the leading role at the LCBA. There’s a lot of potential in Laramie for economic development. The LCBA is one of the key players steering us in directions that will either realize that potential or squander it.
There will always be successes and failures in markets, so we certainly don’t expect to be able to evaluate the big picture of Enzi’s leadership anytime soon. We do think, however, there was a noticeable lack of leadership from his predecessor who departed in March after just less than two years. The LCBA’s new executive needs to be exceptional to give the agency a needed boost after a disappointing term.
Circumstances of late also mean Enzi has his work cut out for him. The city just took a serious blow when 23 local employees lost their jobs after Plenty announced they were moving part of their operations to California. Plenty’s presence in Laramie stems from Bright Agrotech, founded by a University of Wyoming graduate, which was acquired by Plenty in 2017. Before that, Bright Agrotech received almost $3 million in public funds, including several hundred thousand from the city of Laramie and a land donation from the LCBA for its new facility.
Plenty insists its new mission for the Laramie facility — focused on plant science and research and development — will eventually build its staffing levels to exceed those before this month’s firings. Well, no one has a crystal ball, and it begs the question why the operation would stay in Laramie. What’s to stop Plenty from moving its indoor science, research and development wing to the West Coast? We hope what its leaders say will happen will come to pass.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen a publicly assisted business depart after a lot of help. We can understand skepticism as Cirrus Sky Business Park sits mostly vacant three years after its ribbon cutting.
What is clear is keeping businesses in the Gem City requires a broad perspective of economic development. We’ve heard for years about how Wyoming’s low taxes and business-friendly regulations are the keys to economic prosperity. OK — where is it? Instead, those working to recruit companies to Wyoming hear over and over again that what they need is a viable workforce, amenities and stable public services to attract and keep workers happy.
The location of the University of Wyoming gives Laramie a leg-up when it comes to a trained workforce.
We also have amenities that trump what many metropolitan areas have to offer in outdoor recreation, and that’s important. In Laramie, one of the poorest municipalities per capita in Wyoming, we have a lot of things to address with our infrastructure that would make it a more desirable community — something that will take an economic boost. It’s sort of a chicken-egg scenario.
What we lack is a stable state government as we boom and bust with energy prices. Even if we diversified our economy, it would actually hurt the budget under our current tax structure. It will be important then for Enzi to be a strong advocate for policies, probably a broadened tax base, that would actually support a diversified economy in Wyoming.
It really comes down to a need for Enzi to be bold. He must be innovative, strong and forward-thinking, and he must be an energetic salesman of his message. Moving the needle on Laramie’s economy will take new ideas and approaches. Selling ideas that are outside of the box will take work. We hope Enzi has the goods to not only come up with powerful strategies but convince people to ride along.
The two-way street needs support of the LCBA’s board, businesses, elected officials and the community at-large. We hope if Enzi does act boldly that folks give him a chance to test his ideas. As we said earlier, it will take time to tell whether those methods are working. But five years from now, we hope there’s something tangible to consider as a product of Enzi’s leadership.
This really needs to be a legacy term for the LCBA. We need to be able to point to business success stories in Laramie a generation from now with the elders among us remembering that they were from the Enzi era.
Folks who are skeptical of public investments in private enterprise have their points. There should be a high level of scrutiny for any government assistance for private businesses. It can be vulnerable to corruption and the government can make a bad call. But at this point in Wyoming’s history, it’s important we continue to look at ways to give ourselves a leg up. The LCBA can and should play a big role in that for our community.
Changes are needed in the LCBA’s approach. It’s not like we want Enzi to go shotgun crazy, shooting in all directions arbitrarily, but he needs to show early that he’s serious about moving things forward. We urge Enzi to show us he’s ready to be bold and leave a mark we’ll always remember in the Gem City.
