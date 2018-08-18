When Laramie was 100 years old, the northeast portion of the city looked much like this.
It was early summer 1968.
Ground had been broken for the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church at 12th and Harney streets on Oct. 1, 1967, according to church historian Leroy Maki. In this aerial view by Laramie photographer John Henberg, the white prow-like church near left center is nearly finished, giving a firm date for when it was taken.
Henberg was contacted by the student staff of the University of Wyoming WYO yearbook that year to produce photos for the 1969 edition of the WYO. However, this particular shot did not get used. He recently donated his slides, negatives and copyright to the Wyoming State Archives.
UW Science Complex
UW was in the midst of its second great expansion — the round classroom building at the lower left had just been completed. We called it the “carousel” for its resemblance to a popular Kodak projector marketed from 1964-2004. The projector was used by those of us who taught with slides. That’s quaint history to today’s students and most young professors, who hardly know what slides are, let alone this kind of “carousel.”
The Physical Sciences Building northeast of the Classroom Building was all but done. Construction was continuing to the south of it, with bare dirt showing where construction had begun for the subterranean “Science Library, “ which is now an annex to Coe Library (not a science library anymore).
Construction for the Biological Sciences Building was also underway. Altogether, these four buildings form the G.D. Humphrey Science Complex, named for the UW president who initiated the building boom, George “Duke” Humphrey. He was president from 1945-1964.
Also, the Pharmacy Building is shown under construction just northwest of Physical Sciences. It has since had an addition to the south and is now connected to the Bio Chem Building, which houses the College of Health Sciences.
North 17th Street
Dennis and I had been married one year, and we lived in the easternmost of the three identical Hillcrest Apartments off Baker Street at the top, just left of center. Our address was actually on 17th Street, though that street didn’t exist at this end of town except in front of our building. From our second floor apartment looking east, we had a great view of the prairie and the Sherman Hills to the east.
The prairie was used as a horse pasture and it was exciting when one of the mares gave birth to a colt we named Little Bucky. The other mares circled around him as if to provide protection, perhaps from the motorized dirt bikes that were far more common than native predators.
UW expands north
Lewis Street marked the northern edge of the campus, though the Service Building had moved into the northwest corner of 15th and Lewis streets, by that time. Then, as now it housed the carpentry, electrical, painting and plumbing shops extending northward and stores and motor pool extending to the west.
Dennis’ office in the Botany Department was in the Aven Nelson Building, with only a corner of the roof showing, to the south of the Classroom Building along Ninth Street. It was built in 1924 during the first great expansion of the campus. Though difficult to imagine, it initially housed — at the same time — both the UW Library and the College of Law.
Prexy’s Pasture
My home economics office was in the second floor of the College of Agriculture building facing the north edge of Prexy’s Pasture. The spruce trees in front of the Ag Building that had me red-eyed and sneezing in late summers didn’t reach that high then. They are giants now, able to spread their pollen through windows on the fifth floor, which only exists as a tiny block at the center of the building. And yes, we did open the metal casement windows when we got too warm — and taped them shut in the winter to keep the drafts out.
In 1968, there was a two-way street with parking all around Prexy’s Pasture. There was much grumbling when faculty and staff parking was removed in the late 1990s to convert it to a pedestrian walkway. Now, UW’s “green” is a highly picturesque feature of the campus. Boulders of Sherman granite have been brought in to create a landscape evocative of Vedauwoo, east of Laramie.
Young trees
Fifteenth Street can be seen going diagonally from right center edge to upper left, past Greenhill Cemetery, which was already about 75 years old. The mature cemetery trees contrast with the much younger ones in the “newer” part of Laramie’s residential area. It’s clear residents planted trees as soon as they could, but they would take years to provide much shade.
Harbon Park (so named because it is between Harney and Gibbon streets) near 15th Street had yet to be fully developed by the city. A new Laramie High School building opened in 1961, but it is out of the picture at the upper left. However, the oval football field next to it is shown with no grass or running track, which finished off that space later.
The dirt road curving southeast from the Harney Street intersection with 15th Street was not yet paved. The cluster of buildings at the upper right are a mystery to me — possibly the start of the Alta Vista subdivision, then accessed from a dirt road that was to become 30th Street.
The view today?
A similar view of this part of Laramie today would show almost nothing but houses, except for about half of the pasture to the north of the now paved eastern extension of Harney Street. It is reported water is just under the surface in this area, which could be why this prairie remnant remains.
Today, tall trees would obscure most residential rooflines. In addition, houses and apartments between Lewis and Clark streets would be almost entirely gone, with those at the northeast corner of Ninth and Lewis streets to be removed this year for the UW Science Initiative Building.
A lot can happen in 50 years.
Editor’s note: This is one in a series commemorating Laramie’s Sesquicentennial. Judy Knight is collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum. Email her for more information about this or other history columns.
