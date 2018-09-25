OK, so half your front page on Saturday was dedicated to promoting a specific candidate for City Council, Ward 1. I have to speak out in support of the other candidate, Victor Bershinsky. We’ve been neighbors for over 40 years; I watched him grow up, go to Linford Elementary, Laramie Junior and Senior High Schools, and the University of Wyoming. He has raised his kids in Laramie, works here, intends to retire here. And most importantly, Victor is running for City Council because he likes it here and wants to see it continue to be a great place to live and raise a family. He’s not using the City Council as a springboard to higher political office. He is running a non-partisan campaign, true to the spirit of the City Council. His donations have not come from some shadowy Eastern anti-Trump group or any political party. His supporters are Laramie people who simply think Victor will do his best to make Laramie a better place for all of us, now and for the future.
Thanks,
Ron Kuntz
Laramie
(0) comments
