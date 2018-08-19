On Thursday, some 350 newspapers big and small across the U.S. published strong editorials in defense of a free press, and against the unprecedented attacks on the media by elected officials at the highest levels of our government. I was disappointed that the Boomerang was not one of them, and I hope that our fine local paper catches up to the hundreds of news outlets around the country and does the same. Calling news you don’t like “fake news” is damaging to democracy. Calling the media “enemies of the people” is just dangerous, and leads directly to violence like we saw recently in Maryland. We all have a responsibility to praise our news outlets when we think they’ve done a good job, to criticize them when we think they’ve got it wrong, and to fight like the dickens to defend our right to a free press. We subscribe to the Boomerang and other newspapers because we believe strongly in the vital importance of a free press to our democracy. Thomas Jefferson said it well at the birth of our country: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Deb Kleinman
Laramie
(1) comment
Since the current media push or reporting only presents negative images and news against Trump, maybe the Boomerang should be instead applauded for taking a more neutral and non-opinionated position or action of doing nothing. Clearly the current news is editorialized news with only one view, as the editorials demonstrate. Voters rebel against such spin or bias. Results count-- we know Trump’s and we know that of the editorial inaccuracies and clipped reports not giving full details or other opinions. Example reporting the highest economic gains in history, the lowest unemployment for women, minorities, and significant drops in unemployment claims are hurting people? Was the old Soviet Pradva propaganda an enemy of the people with one view? Yes, editorialized journalism, not reported journalism detailing all sides or opinions and financial costs and benefits to a story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.