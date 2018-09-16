Dear Editor:
The school board concern about various fundraising activities seems, in my opinion, to be an issue of misguided priorities.
— We have a new $100 million school, but we cannot seem to afford simple jerseys and clothing and equipment for athletic teams.
— We just provided our superintendent a nice raise, so apparently there are funds available somewhere to help.
— When I graduated from LHS in 1971, we had approximately the same number of students as today. We had a principal and one vice principal. Now we have a principal and THREE vice principals. Whole lotta money headed for salaries instead of helping school kids with activities.
— Laramie is a really giving community. The fact that a board member finds the number of clubs holding fundraisers “overwhelming” tells me there is a lack of understanding about the activities and clubs conducting the fundraisers. They have to be able to provide necessities for their activity, and there doesn’t seem to be budget funds available?
It’s pretty simple. You can spend all the money “top down” on salaries and stuff and neglect the activities side of things, or you can include them in the “funding model” as the business director calls it. We aren’t talking about that many dollars, but as long as our board is unwilling to fund the activities, then there aren’t a lot of options. It’s really hard to believe this is even an issue.
To the board members who are “concerned” about why it’s necessary to do so much fundraising, I would think you need look no further than your current budget priorities. And if you don’t wish to fund activities, don’t be “overwhelmed” or “concerned” that the kids and parents are forced to do it on their own.
By the way, I do not have children. I am a taxpayer. I do have relatives who participate in sports, and I am more than happy to help them with their fundraising. It’s just too bad it isn’t done another way.
Jon L. Johnson
Laramie
