Consider when hearing that the United States is a nation of laws that our laws are made by partisan politicians in a Congress, often dominated by one party dedicated to a minority’s ideology, that the final arbiter’s interpretation of those laws is a Supreme Court with a well-defined partisan divide between conservatives and liberals, so that our “laws” (unlike the immutable laws of physics) are little more than legal opinions subject to whims of conversion by a privileged minority’s viewpoint. Further, when thinking about our government’s current attitude toward immigrants, both illegal & legal, consider how European immigrants treated the Native Americans and then upon becoming the dominant “white-race” population also took away the territories to the west from Mexicans & even tried to steal a piece of Canada. Finally, compare America’s ideals of exceptionalism to the abuses of enslaved Africans imported against their will, Indians coerced onto reservations, Chinese and Mexicans lured into backbreaking labor only to be mistreated when white workers felt threatened if the aliens were permitted citizenship, Japanese-Americans incarcerated during WWII, even Irish and Italians (Catholics in the land of Protestants) greeted with religious hatred. For the most part, apologies and reparations have been hesitantly neglectful, too-long-in-coming. Therefore, rather than a nation of laws, the United States is more realistically a nation of flaws. Thus, don’t Americans, nearly all of whom as descendants of earlier immigrants share some complicity, owe today’s immigrants more than charity as a form of repentance for past wrongs?
Patrick Ivers
Laramie
