To the editor:
Considering how seventh-grade science teacher and football coach (formerly a defensive end for Southern Illinois University) Jason Seaman, age 29, at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana intervened by throwing a basketball, momentarily distracting a student with two handguns as he opened fire in the classroom, critically wounding a 13-year-old girl on Friday (05/25) morning, all schools should supply every classroom with an arsenal of balls – basketballs, baseballs, footballs, golf balls, volleyballs, soccer balls. Though thrice wounded in the abdomen, hip, and forearm, Seaman tackled the shooter.
In 2018, this was at least the 21st instance of a school shooting. Every teacher should then be trained in how to accurately hurl a ball or balls of his/her choice with sufficient velocity and then tackle an intruder. Further, to “harden” schools against shooters, every classroom should supply every student with a Kevlar bulletproof vest and helmet, the vest to be donned immediately once seated while the helmet at the ready in case of a shooting.
Patrick Ivers
Laramie
