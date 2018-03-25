In carefully reading the LCBA Annual Report in Sunday’s Boomerang, I didn’t see one word mentioning how to assist our local businesses in training their employees in customer service.
I had an experience with a local business where I was the only customer in the store and, after spending an hour purchasing gifts for visiting family, the only words spoken to me were “I need to see your ID” when checking out. In a small town such as Laramie where merchants cannot afford to have the inventory that Cheyenne and Ft. Collins stores can afford, the way to be outstanding and draw in locals is customer service.
I realize so many store employees are students untrained in sales and paid minimum wage but an effort should be made to instill in them how important a sincere smile, a hello, a may I help you is. Customers should be treated as you would a guest in your home and as though you have been waiting all day just for them to walk in.
Most owners feel taking the time to teach their employees customer service is an expense when it is actually an investment in future sales and word of mouth — an investment that I see Laramie’s local businesses lacking.
Lynda Hidalgo
Laramie
