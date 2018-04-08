Thank you to the people of Albany County and the University of Wyoming from the Albany Community Health Clinic.
On April 5, the Albany Community Health Clinic (ACHC), at 920 E Sheridan St, Suite A in Laramie, Wyoming celebrated its one year anniversary. The ACHC is a fully-staffed HRSA grant funded non-profit primary care and integrated behavioral health medical clinic. It is part of the Educational Health Center of Wyoming, associated with the University of Wyoming.
The ACHC is a Community Health Center, which means federal grant funds allow the clinic to see all clients, regardless of financial or insurance status. The ACHC accepts most insurances, receives enhanced reimbursement for Medicare and Medicaid, and offers a sliding fee scale to clients who earn 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit or below.
The ACHC would like to express sincere gratitude to those who have helped to establish and develop this unique medical clinic in Laramie. We started keeping a list of people to thank for their contributions over a year ago, and within a month we realized the list was so long there was no way we could ever possibly thank each person individually, let alone take the time to continue to add to the list! The help, advice, support from the community, our friends and family, and the University of Wyoming has been overwhelming. To the staff, who each took a leap of faith to leave their jobs and work toward the mission of this clinic, thank you. To those who have made contributions both large and small, to those front and center and those behind the scenes, I hope you feel the sincerity of our gratitude.
Dr. Katy Hartman, Albany Community Health Clinic program director
