I think I first learned about nukes when I was in 4th grade years ago. And they have always been in the back of my mind since. I was fairly close to nukes when I was in the Navy. They were always there like certain death. And as I’ve learned more about them, especially from a former B-52 pilot who bombed Hanoi and flew waiting to attack Russia during the Cuban missile crisis. Then I learned that just 50 nukes might create nuclear Winter leading to 90 percent of the human race dead from starvation. Many false alarms and mistakes have happened with nukes. Is nuclear winter a scientific guess yet to be supported by evidence? Yes, but I think there will be few people left to care about it. Movies have been made about this, like Fail Safe, The Day After, and others, like the satire Dr.Strange Love. I’m not talking about religious apocalypse nonsense. Basically, what I’m saying is that life should end with eyes wide open as an individual and hopefully with the human species as well. The doomsday clock is getting closer to midnight. However a simple mistake or blunder could lead to midnight in very short order. NO NUKES is the answer, but I doubt that that is possible. So enjoy life and care for each other. In my ripe old age that is what I enjoy. I can see clearly now.
John Hanks
Laramie
