STEREOTYPING: We all do it, but some of us are aware of it. Sophisticated people feel and know that. I hate Trump to the bottom of my soul. And I’ve hated Republican leaders before, especially the soulless ones. I know this is stereotyping, and I sort of enjoy hating these stereotypes. The problem is that unsophisticated people don’t know this. They think all blacks are inferior or dangerous. It is the same with women. Immigrants lately. Republicans demonize, using stereotypes. That’s how they fool the unsophisticated. It is an emotional con game. It is the unsophisticated demonizing the unsophisticated.
No sophisticated person can be a fool for IMAGES (stereotypes) of wealth, power, or status. And they are not fools for IMAGES (stereotypes) about themselves. Self-knowledge destroys these stereotypes.
Self-awareness and awareness about others and the real world means everything is unique. People with common sense have this sense of uniqueness and diversity. People who appreciate beauty have this. (Ugly people can be physically beautiful.) I like my weeds more than a lawn. I like freight cars with rust and graffiti when I watch trains. My model railroad is full of industrial junk and everything is “weathered.” These are the different worlds that the sophisticated and unsophisticated people live in.
My grandfather never went beyond elementary school, but he was sophisticated.
His two brothers were not. They became rich, but they paid a price. They were crooks and wasted a lot of time with that nonsense.
They even joined the KKK. Fools for images (stereotypes).
John Hanks
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.