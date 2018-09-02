I first saw Laramie from the air and I thought the airport was the city. In fact that was Wyoming at the time. After another 30 years or so, I like it still. Oddly, I like the barren rolling scenery more than the gaudy national parks with their bumper to bumper stuff. (And a shot up refrigerator adds to the rolling stuff.) The “big empty” looks like a stage where something might happen and the something these days is watching trains — always a delight to the eye. Wyoming is a place with artificial boundaries around it, and like the other states, people think they are special inside them, like national borders. (States are another terrible thing about the constitution, like the war between the states.) Wyoming’s cowboy movie culture? The football culture? The plastic patriotism? What can you say? Frankly, I think drinking too much after work was a better alternative. Books. Books. Books. Almost as good as YouTube today. And conversations, with all sorts. Strange best friends, most of them Republicans. (Fools.) That sums up Wyoming at this time. (The Big Empty. The Fly Over.) Lucky me. Very lucky.
John Hanks
Laramie
