I distrust our sacred constitution and the republic which it created. It has disproportionate power from beginning to end with the exception of the post office and census. It was modeled on the Roman Republic with its emperor. And, the constitution is just as anti-democratic as the Roman Republic. Slave owners and land owners were basically what the top of the Roman Republic was. Our sacred constitution has disproportionate power which influenced the founders even before the monstrous document was written. Only land owners were allowed to vote until women and non-property owners could. This was almost as bad as not allowing slaves to vote. Republicans especially have been using endless schemes to make the vote disproportionate like gerrymandering, keeping voters off voter lists, etc. Democrats do it too.
Disproportionate power pacifies the people by giving them some power, but not all of it. Democracy means people have ALL of the power. This might seem strange, but if we had one man one vote we would have Democracy — proportionate power. All of the political things connected with disproportionate power should go or become symbolic. And proportionate power will be reaffirmed after every election. The number of votes decides who gets to do what in this country. Political decisions will be made on consensus. The institutions and everything in the constitution will remain just symbolic like the House of Lords, (most European royalty is symbolic now, even English royalty. No more winner takes all stuff for political parties. Political parties are motivated partisan minority mobs. Above all the anti-democratic constitution with its complex disproportionate power stuff will be gone. Sparsely populated areas will lose and urban areas will gain because urban areas have more votes. However, remember that urban areas are where good things for most Americans came from. Social security (one of the best public institutions) and most public institutions reduce the disproportionate power of private ones.
John Hanks
Laramie
