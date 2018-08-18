Dear Editor:
I’d like to respond to Kathy Till’s letter to the editor a couple weeks ago. I was elected to represent all the people of House District 46, Albany County and the State of Wyoming. I have been diligent in corresponding with people and talking about their issues.
In that capacity, I have saved all my emails since being sworn in to the House of Representatives in January 2017. I searched all 3,752 emails and cannot find Ms. Till’s correspondence using Outlook’s search options. Maybe she had the wrong email address. Unfortunately, I don’t keep a telephone log.
Please contact me. I am still interested in discussing your issue. Here is my contact information. Bill.Haley@wyoleg.gov and 307-745-0450 (home). I do not have cell phone service in Centennial.
Thank you.
Bill Haley
House District 46 incumbent
Albany County
