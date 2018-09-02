I was disappointed by our Tourism Board’s decision last week to deny funding for events organized by the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group. Promoting events related to arts and culture in our community is well within the funding criteria set by the Legislature, and I hope the Board decides to authorize the funding request at its next meeting.
More disappointing were the comments of the Board members at the meeting. According to the Boomerang report, one board member opposed funding because Matthew Shepard was a drug dealer — a rumor based on a false, negative stereotype about gay people.
When our representatives base their decisions on rumors they make our community look irrational, and when they base their decisions on false, negative stereotypes about gay people, they make us look like homophobic bigots.
The City Council and the County Commission are responsible for the behavior of those they appoint to commissions and boards, and they should not tolerate ignorant and bigoted comments by board members made on behalf of our community at public meetings.
Bern Haggerty
Laramie
