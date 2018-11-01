Travel is an economic engine here in Laramie and Albany County for a lot of reasons, many of which are the same ones why we love to call this our home. Visitors in larger numbers are coming here because of our outdoor recreation opportunities, western history, cultural and sporting events and the mystic that the name Laramie invokes around the world.
Last year Albany County welcomed over 780,000 overnight visitors who spent $158.3 million on not only accommodations but food, arts, entertainment, recreation, transportation and retail sales here. Their spending supported nearly 1,700 full and part-time jobs here and contributed $3.4 million in sales taxes to help support infrastructure and public services. Those collections were 17 percent of all sales taxes collected in 2017 and if not for those taxes generated by the travel and tourism industry, the average household in Albany County might have had to pay $561 more in taxes for existing government services provided to them.
In the past 14 years of my employment as Executive Director of the Albany County Tourism Board, jobs in the hospitality industry have remained consistently between 1,300 and 1,700. In 2017 this represented 7 percent of Albany County’s total private industry employment. In a county where reliance on the State of Wyoming’s number one industry, energy, is virtually non-existent, tourism jobs do help to fill that void.
Tourism helps to support local museums, restaurants, and other retail establishments here. We are hearing annual increases in patron numbers at the Laramie Plains Museum and the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, two of Albany County’s prominent attractions. Walk in traffic is increasing at our downtown visitor center as well with significantly more international visitors. The ACTB as provides staffing at the Summit Visitor Center located between Cheyenne and Laramie where visitors are informed about the sights and sounds of our Gem City and the surrounding area.
Albany County has had a lodging tax in place since 1989 and is currently at the 4 percent statutorily maximum limit and is voted on for renewal every four years by the citizens of our county. These funds are managed by the Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board (ACTB) consisting of four members appointed by the City of Laramie and three members appointed by the Albany County Commissioners. The tax is only collected on overnight stays of less than 30 days at lodging properties and RV Parks which means that if you live here, you most likely have never paid this tax.
So what does the ACTB actually do with the funds collected through this lodging tax? In one word, MARKETING! Tourism is in fact a very competitive business where Laramie and Albany County compete for visitors from our neighboring cities and counties as well as other states. In the past four years since the tax was last renewed by the electorate, the ACTB has increased the spending on marketing by nearly 19 percent over that period of time. In the 2014-18 time frame, lodging tax collections totaled $2,631,372 with $2,091,634 of those dollars, or 79.5 percent, spent on marketing Albany County and Laramie to domestic and international markets. Over that same 4 year span, $244, 900 of locally printed brochures were produced and $157, 700 of grants appropriated generating 95,125 visitors here. Additionally over the past 14 years, total lodging tax collections have increased by 125 percent and is one measurement that our regional, national and international marketing efforts are working!
On behalf of the members of the Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board and their staff, we all want to thank the Albany County voters for investing in tourism and our marketing efforts over the past 29 years. We hope you will consider to continue supporting our our marketing efforts for the next four years on November 6, 2018.
Fred Ockers is the Executive Director of Visit Laramie and the Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.