Voting is a fundamental right of our democracy. The decisions made on school boards, in city halls, at the state Legislature, and in Congress impact the lives of all Wyoming residents. And while there are so many ways to influence our elected officials, there is only one way to determine who those officials will be: by voting.
On Tuesday, voters will decide which candidates will represent us for the next few years. Because Wyoming’s election laws allow for same-day voter registration, even people who have not yet registered to vote can go to the polls and cast their ballot on Election Day.
Unfortunately, it’s not always that easy.
From knowing where your polling place is to knowing what kind of identification to bring (or if any is needed at all), finding the right information to both register and vote can be difficult. Additionally, Wyoming is not immune from the forces around the country trying to intimidate voters out of going to the polls. In 2016, voters with Hispanic-sounding last names were told they needed to “verify their citizenship” despite already being registered voters; and this year, voters on the Wind River Indian Reservation have encountered voter registration days where they’re told they can’t register, some have been told they must go home to get a different ID, and some have even been given false information about where to vote.
Wyoming is fortunate in that we have same-day voter registration – meaning you can register to vote and cast your ballot on Election Day – and we don’t have the kind of voter ID laws which have disenfranchised voters around the country. It would be a shame if we allowed our voter registration laws to become a vehicle for voter intimidation and disenfranchisement, rather than a simple set of guidelines for eligible voters.
Wyoming is also not immune from the influences of the current national rhetoric around immigration. In late October, anonymous flyers were sent around in Uinta County telling Latino voters they needed to be prepared with identification at their polling places because Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be there to check. This is blatantly false information designed to intimidate and even prevent people who have the legal right to vote from doing so. Anyone who believes the integrity of our elections depends on full and informed participation should be outraged by these attempts to keep citizens from voting.
Because nothing is more sacred to our democracy than the fundamental right to vote, Wyoming should be doing everything in its power to encourage participation from all eligible voters instead of playing games with this sacred right.
The current reality in our country, and what we need to guard against vigilantly in Wyoming, is a voter suppression problem. In the 2016 election, 14 states had restrictive voting laws that were not in place during the last presidential election. These laws suppress voting: a 2014 study by the U.S. GAO found that states with strict voter ID laws see a reduction in turnout of several percentage points; in Kansas and Tennessee alone, this translated to a total of approximately 122,000 fewer votes.
Attempts are made nearly every year in the Wyoming Legislature to enact more restrictive voting laws here as well. Fortunately every year these efforts fail, but it will take consistent attention to our voting rights – not just on Election Day, but year-round – to ensure these efforts to not make headway in the Equality State.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming and the Equality State Policy Center have a long history of helping voters understand and exercise their rights. We have been at the forefront of the fight against voter suppression as well as the movement to allow new voter access. Our organizations will be available to all Wyoming residents on Election Day to ensure our registration and voting processes across the state are fair and open to all. If you encounter any issues on Election Day, you can call (307) 228-4163 and we will do everything in our power to make sure your right to vote is protected, and your vote on Election Day is counted.
Empowering every American with the correct information to exercise their right to vote is crucial to a transparent and equal democracy.
See you at the polls.
Sabrina King is the political director at the ACLU of Wyoming. Phoebe Stoner is the executive director at the Equality State Policy Center, a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) coalition dedicated to fair elections in Wyoming.
