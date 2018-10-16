As members of the community, and people who have known Justin Moe for a long time, we feel that it would be helpful to add some background to the Boomerang’s front-page story published about him on Oct. 4.
Justin has shown unmistakable and obvious signs of mental illness for at least a year, and less obvious signs for much longer. He, like many mentally ill people, has no awareness of his condition, and does not believe or trust people who try to intervene. As this illness has escalated, his family tried twice to get some help from the Albany County Sheriff’s office, once got him to the IMH emergency room and was turned away, and repeatedly consulted with a local counselor for ideas on how to handle/help this clearly very unstable person. Because he is not a minor, does not agree that he is ill, and had not yet threatened anyone, neither law enforcement nor the hospital could legally do anything at all.
The law says that unless a person is a threat to themselves or others, “It’s not illegal to be crazy.” The problem is, there is not always enough time for intervention between an actionable threat and the carrying out of that threat. We are all very, very grateful that Justin did not inflict serious physical harm that day, but he certainly could have. Had Justin’s family been able to get the help they sought months ago, all of this could have been prevented.
Justin Moe’s case is not an isolated incident. We believe that the way the law is currently written and applied, it is serving neither public safety (obviously), nor the best interests of the mentally ill. If the sane Justin ever reemerges, he will be utterly appalled at what he has done, and he will bear that burden indefinitely. If the sane Justin is lost forever, it may be because psychosis is toxic to the brain, and the more delayed the treatment, the less likely it is to be effective.
We do not pretend to know exactly how the legal framework should be changed to better serve us all. We invite readers experienced in this issue, especially those with professional medical, law enforcement, or legal experience, to submit thoughtful ideas to the Boomerang (as Letters to the Editor) on how the current system should be amended. Perhaps, as a concerned community, we could generate specific proposals that could be sent to our state legislators and/or members of Congress. They could then be encouraged to craft and pass much better legislation. We need a system where warning signs can be acted on, help is available, and tragedies are proactively averted. It is past time to make a change.
Diana Kocornik wrote this guest op-ed to draw awareness to mental health issues in Laramie, Albany County and the state of Wyoming. This guest op-ed included more than 45 signatories in addition to Ms. Kocornik’s.
> The law says that unless a person is a threat to themselves or others, “It’s not illegal to be crazy.”
Sort of.
Why shouldn't we be able to think, speak, and act the way we choose--as long as no harm is done? Those are fundamentals of freedom, and the law SHOULD protect them. Your letter seems to subtly (or maybe not so subtly) imply that society needs to cut people out of the herd who seem irregular, before they can do harm. That is possibly well-intentioned, but it leads to the slippery slope of persecution of ideas, and ultimately the persecution of the individual.
Instead of pointing the finger at someone, calling them "crazy", then making it easier to lock them up, we need to look inward. We need to understand clearly what our culture is doing to create an epidemic of dangerous mental illness. If and when we decide to refactor our laws, or take other action, we should remember the old maxim:
“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
-- Benjamin Franklin
